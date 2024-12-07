12/07/2024



In the food industry, maximizing profits without compromising the product is a priority. To achieve this, companies design increasingly studied marketing and sales strategies, seeking to capture the consumer in ways that can be very ingenious.

He recently spoke on this topic. Caesar Vala luxury expert who for a time in his life was a director of Danone. In an interview given to the ‘I Have a Plan’ podcast, the expert has listed several strategies that brands in the industry use to sell more without the consumer realizing it.

«I worked at Danone and we had identified that when we put a refrigerator without a door we sold 20% more yogurts. By not opening the door,” explains Val, highlighting the impact that these small changes have on consumer behavior.

Val assures that this principle of facilitating access is key even in the design of points of sale. «The doors of El Corte Inglés open automatically, you don't have to open them. Facilitated access. These types of measures not only increase comfort, but the expert assures that in the long run they considerably increase the number of sales.









Another fundamental aspect that Val highlights is the location of the products within the stores. “The product that is at eye level and at hand level sells more,” he points out, highlighting that brands compete for these privileged spaces in chains such as Mercadona. According to Val, these places significantly increase the chances that the client will choose you almost automatically.

The luxury market works differently

However, the former manager contrasts these strategies with those used by luxury brands, where exclusivity and difficulty of access play a fundamental role. «Luxury suddenly breaks your face and tells you: I have to be difficult to access. Sell ​​at a higher value.

In this segment, he explains, the focus is on feeding the consumer’s dreams, establishing symbolic barriers that reinforce the idea of ​​exclusivity and aspiration.