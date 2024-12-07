The Premier League continues its course and this Saturday December 7

They will measure their strength in the Villa Park stadium

Aston Villa and Southampton

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Day 14 of the championship.

Aston Villa come into the match having faced Southampton and Chelsea while Southampton played their last Premier League games against Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion. After the match against Southampton, Aston Villa will play against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City. For its part, Southampton will play against Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham.

Aston Villa – Southampton

Premier League standings and statistics

Before the kick-off at the Villa Park stadium, Aston Villa occupies the position number 8 of the Premier League standings with 22 points, while

Southampton occupies the position number 20 of the table with 5 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Premier League standings.

So far, in the Premier League Aston Villa has a balance of 22

goals in favor

and 23

goals against which have meant 6 games won, 4 drawn and 4 lost. Southampton comes into the match having scored 11 goals and conceded 30, which have translated into 1 win, 2 draws and 11 losses.

So far in the championship, Aston Villa has achieved 3 wins, 3 draws and 1 defeats at home, while Southampton has achieved 0 wins, 1 draws and 6 defeats as a visitor.

Check the Premier League goal scorer and assist tables before the match between Aston Villa and Southampton.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Premier League match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Aston Villa and Southampton today

The match between Aston Villa and Southampton corresponding to the day Day 14 The Premier League takes place today, Saturday, December 7, at Villa Park. The game will start at 4:00 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, Aston Villa’s schedule, Southampton’s schedule and Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.