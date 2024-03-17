A 58-year-old forest firefighter from Terán died this Sunday afternoon while working to extinguish a fire on Mount Llendemozo, in the municipality of Cabuérniga, after fainting.

The forest firefighter, belonging to the forestry crew based in Ruente and with more than 30 years of experience, has fainted and collapsed, so his colleagues called the 112 Emergency Care Center and began resuscitation maneuvers. .

Due to this event, Center 112 has mobilized, around 5:00 p.m., the Cantabrian Government's medical helicopter team, 061, the Civil Guard and staff from the Cantabrian Institute of Safety and Health at Work (ICASST), as indicated by the Government. it's a statement. Upon arrival in the area, the medical team from the regional helicopter continued with cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the victim, although in the end they were unable to do anything to save his life.

The Government of Cantabria has deeply regretted the death of this public employee and has conveyed its affection and support to his family, friends and colleagues. Likewise, he has recognized the work of the deceased public employee, “with extensive experience and dedication”, as well as that of the rest of the regional forest firefighters who “risk their lives to preserve the natural and rural environment and guarantee safety.”