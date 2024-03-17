The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai announced its contribution of one million dirhams to the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, to honor Mothers established an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals around the world in a sustainable manner.

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai explained that this donation is an ongoing charity on behalf of the mothers of the department’s employees and donors contributing to its initiatives, which is in line with the objectives of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, in Honoring mothers and highlighting the role that mothers play in educating their children, in addition to consolidating the values ​​of honoring parents, affection, compassion, and solidarity among members of society.

The Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, said: “The (Mother’s Endowment) campaign is a new generous initiative from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as His Highness has accustomed us to launching inspiring charitable and humanitarian initiatives in the holy month of Ramadan, from In order to help those in need anywhere in the world, improve the lives of less fortunate communities, and contribute to this blessed campaign that aims to educate millions of individuals and empower them with the means of decent living, the best blessing for every mother, and the best appreciation for her role in the lives of her children, her family, and her community.”

He added: “The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai donated one million dirhams as an ongoing charity on behalf of the mothers of the department’s employees. It is a message of thanks to all of our mothers, and an expression of the spirit of solidarity and solidarity among the children of the institution who form one family.”

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign continues to receive contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through 6 main channels, including the website dedicated to the campaign. Mothersfund.ae.