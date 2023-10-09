Lamborghini returns to an Auto Show and does so by choosing the new GIMS Qatar 2023, a Motor Show that opened its doors in Doha in recent days and which until October 14th will offer a window on the automotive world in the Middle East. The Bull brand brought two new products to the event, the Lamborghini Revuelto, the super plug-in hybrid with 1,015 HP and the Lanzador concept car, a prototype that anticipates the arrival of the first electric car from Sant’Agata Bolognese scheduled to debut in 2028.

Winkelmann’s words to GIMS

“The new auto show in a strategic region is the perfect opportunity to introduce these important Lamborghini models to the Middle Eastern public – commented Stephan Winkelmann on the inaugural day of GIMS – We are pleased to be here today, in the year in which the company celebrates its 60th anniversary: ​​six decades full of tradition that project us towards an innovative future made of electrification, as demonstrated by the previews we brought to GIMS Qatar”.

Lamborghini Revuelto and Lanzador

Alongside the Lamborghini Revuelto which represents the new frontier of electrified super sports cars from Toro, the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand showed for the second time its Lanzador concept, which had its world premiere at Pebble Beach last August. The prototype which acts as a manifesto for the brand’s first electric vehicle, aims to inaugurate a new segment such as the 2+2 seater Ultra GT with a higher stance from the ground.

The importance of the Middle East for Lamborghini

The return to a Motor Show for Lamborghini is not accidental but is also and above all reflected in the importance of a local market: in fact, Toro boasts 13 dealers in the Middle East and Africa, with the area playing a fundamental role for the super sports car brand. Suffice it to say that in 2022, Lamborghini recorded its best results ever in terms of deliveries to customers, turnover and profitability.