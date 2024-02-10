During the afternoon of Thursday, February 2 in Florida, a woman stole a police patrol and, after a chase at maximum speed, he lost control and hit a car head oncausing his death and that of two other people.

The woman, identified as Kendra Boone, 33, raised the alert of authorities when she tried to steal the keys to an elderly woman's car at the Silver Springs shopping center, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. After the frustrated attempt, Officer Chris Witte arrived at the establishment around 2 PM in his patrol car to apprehend Boone.but carelessness had fatal consequences.

At the moment the agent got out of the vehicle to open the trunk, The woman jumped in through the small gap left by the open window. and, after closing it, he used the key that was in contact to start the engine, according to the images published by the police office.

Without receiving a response to her repeated screams, the officer began to run and managed to open the door, but the woman pressed the accelerator and fled at high speed from the shopping center parking lot. Pursued by several patrol cars, Boone took the East 40 Freeway and continued driving for a long distance. at more than 160 kilometers per hourevading the officers.

In the chase, The 33-year-old woman turned to the right side, the road used by heavy vehicles on the aforementioned route., and when he tried to get back on the road he lost control of the car and crashed head-on into a truck. When the police arrived at the scene of the accident, both Boone and the three occupants of the truck were unconscious.

Authorities are investigating the case.

After the unfortunate event, police reported that Boone and two occupants of the truck – the 73-year-old driver and a 72-year-old woman – They lost their lives in the crashwhile the third occupant was transferred to the nearest hospital where he is in critical condition.

At a later press conference, the local police chief disclosed the recently released Boone's criminal history, which It had thirteen counts of serious crimes and nine of misdemeanors.. Between 2020 and 2021, she had been arrested on three separate occasions in the Marion County area, for which in 2022 she was sentenced to two years in prison.