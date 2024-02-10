Manchester City will face Copenhagen in the Danish capital. The SkyBlues will carry out the occasional rotation to give their big pieces a rest. Guardiola's men want to get the tie ready for the second leg in Manchester. We leave you with the possible Manchester City lineup:
BY: EDERSON – Manchester City's goal will be defended by the Brazilian goalkeeper who has already brought so much joy to the club. He remains the third least scored goalkeeper in the entire Premier League and is having a great season after silencing all his detractors with the last Champions League.
LW: WALKER – At right back, Walker is emerging as a key piece in Manchester City's defensive strategy. His speed, ability to anticipate plays and experience at the highest level make Walker a logical choice to contain Brentford's possible advances.
DFC: GVARDIOL – Along with Walker in the rearguard, the young central defender, Gvardiol, has the responsibility of offering solidity in the defensive zone. His ability to read the game and his imposing physique are qualities that can be crucial, plus he is not a slow defender at all, and he is very strategic, which will help him stop Ivan Toney.
DFC: RUBEN DIAS – The Portuguese center back will lead the defense again after resting last day against Burnley. Authority, leadership and a lot of quality, accompanied by an enviable physique for playing soccer, make Rubén one of the best center backs in the world.
LI: AKE – On the left flank we will most likely see Nathan Ake. The young Dutch defender was changed position by Pep Guardiola himself and from the side he has been performing at a high level for a long time. Furthermore, the ability to change position with Gvardiol between winger and center back makes the two a great couple at the back.
MC: KEVIN DE BRUYNE – In the midfield, the presence of the Belgian adds creativity and vision of the game to Manchester City. De Bruyne, a master of the pass and capable of unbalancing at any moment, will be in charge of directing the game in the center of the field.
MC: KOVACIC – Possibly Pep gives the opportunity to Mateo Kovacic who is having a great season and provides the balance that Gündogan could offer in other years in his position. There will be rest for good old Foden.
For more Premier League news
MC: RODRI – Rodri will act as the anchor in the midfield, providing defensive stability and assisting in ball distribution. His physical presence and tactical ability are valuable assets for Manchester City. Furthermore, last day's goal shows that he continues to be a great danger when shooting from the edge of the area.
EI: GREALISH – In the attacking zone, Grealish, with his ability to dribble and create scoring opportunities, will be a constant threat to the Copenhagen defense. Grealish's creativity and ability to unbalance could be decisive in the final result. There will be rest for Doku.
FROM: HAALAND – The Norwegian has returned, he already enjoyed a few minutes in the last game, and his 16 goals in 17 Premier games show that the league teams are going to have to take great care of their rearguard again so that this player does not return to break all existing and future records in the competition.
ED: BERNARDO SILVA – Completing the offensive trident is the Portuguese Bernardo Silva, known for his agility, vision of the game and ability to score goals. Silva will bring versatility and imbalance to City's attack. After also resting against Burnley, he will arrive with renewed energy for this match.
This is what Manchester City's possible lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie:Ederson
Defenses: Walker, Gvardiol, Rubén Dias, Ake
Midfielders: Rodri, Kovacic, De Bruyne
Forward: Grealish, Haaland, Bernardo Silva
#Manchester #City39s #lineup #face #Kobenhavn #UEFA #Champions #League
Leave a Reply