The large herd of goats and sheep and their shepherds walk along Calle Álamo in the direction of the castle. / Jaime Insa / AGM

A herd made up of more than 600 sheep and goats offered an unusual image on Tuesday, as they walked through the narrow streets of the historic center and went up to the castle through the Santa María neighborhood to commemorate the conquest of Lorca. Legend has it that the animals, with candles on their horns, confused the Muslims who were protecting the fortress because, in the dark of night, they thought that the herd was a large army that was going to attack them.

Previously, and within the commemorative acts of the patron saint’s festivity organized by the San Clemente Federation, the Baño de la Cruz was held in La Estrella square, the representation of the miracle that the Holy Cross of Caravaca worked in Lorca in 1384, with the cessation of the epidemic and the drought.

On Wednesday, the day of San Clemente, thousands of Lorca residents and visitors are expected to go up to the fortress early in the morning to visit the Alfonsina and Espolón towers. The scuffle between Muslims and Christians will take place on its esplanade at 12 o’clock, and then, on the parade ground, the capitulation act of the city will take place, in which the Infante Alfonso will debut a cloak embroidered in silks and gold on crimson silk satin.

At 1 pm there will be a medieval tournament with film specialists and at 2 pm rice tasting and a medieval banquet.