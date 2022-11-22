Polish President Andrzej Duda addresses the press during his visit to the village of Przewodow last week. / EFE

The missile that hit the Polish town of Przewodow on November 15, causing the death of two people, triggered a wave of international reactions. Many world leaders, as a result of what happened, called the Warsaw authorities to express their support and condemnation. This context was used by the Russian comedians Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, known as Vovan and Lexus, to play a tasteless joke on the Polish president, Andrezj Duda, through a telephone conversation in which they posed as the head of French state, Emmanuel Macron.

Duda’s communication office has acknowledged on Tuesday the existence of said call, the recording of which the comedians have published on YouTube. For more than seven minutes, the president is heard speaking in English to the fake Macron, who is trying to put on a French accent. The Polish leader reveals details of the incident and assures that “very careful” is taken of blaming Russia, but that Warsaw will carry out security consultations with its NATO partners.

«Emmanuel, believe me, I am extremely careful. I don’t want to have a war with Russia, “he tells his interlocutor after pointing out that the US president does not blame Moscow for the event but his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelensky, does. “During the call, President Andrzej Duda realized that his interlocutor was taking the conversation in unusual directions, that it could be a joke. And it is from that moment that he ends the conversation, “says the cabinet of the Polish head of state on his Twitter profile.

Po eksplozji rakiety w Przewodowie, w czasie trwających łączeń z głowami państw i szefów rządów doszło do połączenia z osobą podającą się za Prezydenta Francji Emmanuela Macrona. 1/2 Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) November 22, 2022

The Warsaw authorities are now investigating how Russian comedians managed to circumvent security measures to communicate directly with Duda, who in 2020 was the protagonist of a similar event. Two years ago, Kuznetsov posed as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and shocked the president with questions from him about Ukraine, Russia and his recent re-election.

In their long history of prank calls, the two Russians have also embarrassed Macron himself, then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as well as singer Elton John and Prince Harry with similar calls.