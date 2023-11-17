Erdogan’s six most frightening statements about the war in Israel – What does Scholz counter?

Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Berlin. There are great fears that he will make anti-Semitic comments: the list of his previous tirades.

Berlin – Recep Tayyip Erdogan has caused irritation and outrage several times since the terrorist attack on Israel by the Islamist Hamas on October 7th and the subsequent Gaza war. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) dismissed the Turkish president’s allegations against Israel as “absurd”. We documented the extent of Erdogan’s verbal attacks against Israel before his visit to Berlin.

Erdogan criticizes “fascism” and openly doubts the right of the State of Israel to exist

“Those who forcibly expropriate the land on which the Palestinian population has lived for thousands of years are trying to build a state whose history goes back only 75 years and whose legitimacy is questioned by their own fascism.”

“Israel is pursuing a strategy of complete destruction of a city and its population. I say clearly and openly that Israel is a terrorist state.”

Referring to Israel’s actions in Gaza, Erdogan said: “We are dealing with a genocide.”

The classification: Hamas killed around 1,200 people, including more than 850 civilians, in the terrorist attack on Israel on October 7th. Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip is a response to this. Israel invokes its right to self-defense and the duty to protect its citizens. The Israeli government repeatedly states that its actions in the Gaza Strip only target terrorist targets and want to avoid civilian casualties.

The aim is to completely destroy Hamas’ military capabilities. Israel’s government accuses Hamas of using civilians as shields. They, in turn, deny this. According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, more than 11,500 people have died in Gaza since the start of the war, including thousands of civilians. An international lawyer has for Ippen.Media the significance of the fight around the Al-Shifa hospital is legally classified.

Erdogan outrages with praise for terrorist group: “liberation organization” Hamas