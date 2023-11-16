Two weeks and eleven concerts later, the forty-second edition of the Cartagena Jazz Festival comes to an end. To remember, because this cultural event always makes sure to leave us with a good handful of indelible moments in our memory, there are performances as wonderful as those of Morgan, Núria Graham, Nubya García or the legendary Ron Carter.

Cartagena Jazz Festival

When

Friday saturday and sunday.

Where

New Circo Theater / Plaza del Icue / El Batel. Cartagena.

How much

€20 / Free tickets / €10.

Fortunately, in its final stages the festival presents four more options to incorporate new postcards of perennial echo to the heart, starting tonight, at the Nuevo Teatro Circo, with the concert of Josemi Carmona, Javier Colina and Bandolero, a trio that will host the essences of flamenco, jazz and Latin American music under the roof of guitar, double bass and percussion. The show will begin at 8:30 p.m. and tickets are priced at €20.

Regarding Saturday, and after the free passage of the (highly) recommended Baboon Blues County through the Plaza del Icue at 12:30 p.m., the Patáx group will turn the aforementioned Nuevo Teatro Circo into a party full of styles, surprises and great songs. In addition, the large group led by Jorge Pérez will premiere several songs from their new album, thus adding another reason to respond to his joyful call. Prepare the seats in the representative venue of the port city to receive this frenetic gale of funk, jazz, flamenco, salsa and pop, to name five of the many genres that will come together throughout the night. It has to be bad for their performance, scheduled for 8:00 p.m. and with tickets at €20, not to be one of the most enjoyable of this edition.

Finally, it’s time to talk about another of the dates marked on the calendar with Santero and Los Muchachos, a fabulous band that will be in charge of closing the festival on Sunday, at 12:30 p.m., from El Batel and with tickets at €10. A big see you soon with one of the most interesting groups on the current scene.