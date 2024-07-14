It is already being livedor the atmosphere before the 2024 Copa América final between the Colombian National Team and the Argentine National Team at the Hard Rock Stadium at 7 p.m. (Colombian hour).

Many These are the ‘rule of thumb’ that fans have before watching the clash between the Tricolor and the Albiceleste. Some put on the lucky shirt or perform previous rituals. In the case of the brand La Especial They made a campaign inviting their customers not to buy salted peanuts.

A final without salt

On her Instagram account, The brand started an initiative in which they state that: “It is our contribution so that today in Colombia we live #UnaFinalSinSal

We invite @manitobatequierebien, @refisal_oficial, @productosramo, @detoditoencolombia, @todorico.oficial, @soytosh, @clubsocialcolombia, @superricas and @papas.margarita to join us in this initiative that seeks to avoid any type of action that could ruin today’s game ⚽”.

Besides, andIn the statement from La Especial they say: “The peanut that knows the most, knows that the country is in a very special moment, after celebrations, shouts and even tears, today we are closer than ever. to raise the cup.”

And they point out: “No We will allow nothing to happen in this final, that is why we publicly ask all Colombians not to buy our reference “salted peanuts” this Sunday, July 14, 2024. We are not leaving this moment, “let’s better choose something.”

Several people commented on the post supporting the initiative and encouraging the Colombian National Team.