The man, whose name was not revealed, was beaten at the “Geco” restaurant, after security men accused him of trying to photograph Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo.

And according to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, the man denied that he was trying to photograph Messi, and said: “They attacked us brutally. They kicked me out of the place after I was punched in the face.”

The man added, “It was an attempt by me to take a family photo only, and I did not want to photograph Beckham, Messi or others.”

According to the British newspaper, Messi and his wife were celebrating the victory over Charlotte Club by a clean four, with the owner of Inter Miami, in partnership with the English star David Beckham and his wife Victoria, in the restaurant, accompanied by Sergio Busquets and his wife Elena and Jordi Alba, who came from Barcelona during the current summer “Mercato” 2023.