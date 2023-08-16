If we take a look at the catalogs of the main casino operators in the market, we will see how titles of all kinds accumulate among their slot machines. There are some dedicated to the main sports followed by the people, while others are issued in various civilizations. However, one of the biggest blocks is made up of slot machines and slots based on television series and movies. And it is that just as it is common to find different merchandising of these audiovisual products, such as t-shirts, books, mugs and dolls, today it is also common for two main billboard hits to end up in a slot machine.

That is why we have looked at these catalogs and have searched for the 5 slots dedicated to adventure movies. A series of slot machines with which you can get very interesting prizes and in some cases, even have 25 free spins or more, depending on the current bonuses and promotions in these casinos at any time.

How are these slots developed?

Before moving on to our list, we want to briefly tell you how these slots are made. A process that we detail in the following table.

Market study Professionals look for trending movies to analyze their acceptance in slot form among players. rights sign After the corresponding negotiation, the transfer of rights to use the characters and elements of the film is signed. Development The development studio creates the slots, the features, the graphics and all the necessary elements of the game. Test phase The slot is tested both technically and with players, to optimize its operation and make it more attractive. Launch Once the process is completed, the slot is offered to the casinos, so that they can incorporate it into their game catalogues.

Regarding the time needed for the launch, the technical development and testing phases are usually fast, while the periods of negotiation and signing of rights depend on the parties. In general, a machine based on a movie can be ready in a few months.

Top 5 Slots Based on Adventure Movies

Delving into worlds of emotions and adrenaline is an experience that lovers of adventurous movies and slot games share. The fusion of these two forms of entertainment has given rise to stories that transcend the screen and the rollers, transporting us to universes where fortune and audacity are intertwined.

Below, we’ll explore the five most exciting adventure movies that have been inspired by slots games, revealing how action, suspense and excitement come together in a roller coaster of emotions.

Lara Croft: Temples And Tombs

We begin our list with one of the most traditional adventures in cinema, such as Lara Croft. In this slot we will live an exciting adventure and we will have the possibility of winning prizes of up to 7,500 times our bet. Something for which the machine has a format of 5 reels and 3 lines that make up a total of 243 lines of games. In this Microgaming title we find all the usual elements of the saga tomb Raider and an RTP of 96.06 per %, all of which means good payouts for players. All this in a title available both from the PC and from mobile devices.

Terminator II

We continue with other of the great adventure cinemas in the world such as Terminator. Of its different titles linked to the world of slots, we wanted to stay with Terminator II. Machine has a medium high volatility and the traditional system of 5 reels and 3 lines, which generate a total of 1024 lines of play. In them we find the classic symbols of the saga, such as the Terminator itself, the T 800 and other elements of the saga with which to get more than considerable prizes. Its RTP is 96.06% and thanks to its two additional features, it is not too complicated to obtain important prizes with your bets.

rocky

Just like Rocky Balboa packed a punch when it came to boxing-related sports movies, there is no doubt that his slot machine also packs a punch when it comes to trying your luck at your favorite casino. And it is that this machine guarantees a payment level of 95% in its RTP, which places it within La Vanguardia in terms of payment levels. Its traditional style and its symbols remind us of the first movies in which Rocky and Apollo Creed they share the limelight along with other common symbols. All this in the classic 3 by 5 video blog design in a format common to PlayTech machines. Designer of this game. Do not forget that if luck is with you, you can get up to 10,000 times the amount of your bet.

gladiator

My name is Maximo Decimo Meridio and this is my slot. As at the time, gladiator was a total success with the public in theaters. Its slot machine is also one of the most desired by players. We are talking about a high volatility slot machine made up of the traditional structure of 5 reels and 3 rows with a total of 25 paylines. Its Roman inspiration is valid both in the symbols and in its bonuses, where one of them is activated by chance getting 3 Colosseum symbols. Bonuses to which are added those of free spins and many others in which we can multiply our prizes considerably. The result is a very fun and attractive machine, with a payout level of 94.1% and the high volatility that we have already mentioned.

jumanji

Without a doubt, Jumanji has been one of the most amazing adventure movies of all time due to its approach. So your slot machine also deserves to be part of our picks. It faithfully reproduces the original design of the game that gives its name to the film and which we can play in the bonus round. The base game is made up of the classic design of traditional slots, although with a table of dimensions and a variable number of lines. From this initial game we can obtain one of the 3 bonuses with which to play jumanji and multiply our prizes considerably, even though we are talking about a low volatility machine. This does not prevent the title from offering an RTP of 96.33%, which is among the leading ones on the market.

TV series with slots

In addition to movies, there are also many television series that have their own slot. We tell you some of the most prominent below:

walking Dead : This classic series of zombies has a complete offer of slot machines in which to obtain interesting prizes with the characters of your favorite series.

: This classic series of zombies has a complete offer of slot machines in which to obtain interesting prizes with the characters of your favorite series. Narcos : Getting a good prize in the most legal way that Pablo Escobar did is easy with the narcos slot machine. A title inspired by this great success of Netflix and that is present in numerous current online casinos.

: Getting a good prize in the most legal way that Pablo Escobar did is easy with the narcos slot machine. A title inspired by this great success of Netflix and that is present in numerous current online casinos. breaking bad : We continue with the series inspired by drug trafficking, talking about this classic from our history, which has become a slot machine in numerous casinos. An interesting IGT title with great prizes.

: We continue with the series inspired by drug trafficking, talking about this classic from our history, which has become a slot machine in numerous casinos. An interesting IGT title with great prizes. Family Guy : Trying your luck with the Griffin family is as easy as searching for the Family Guy slot and starting to play on it. A title that has the traditional layout of 3 by 5 and numerous additional games to get extra prizes.

: Trying your luck with the Griffin family is as easy as searching for the Family Guy slot and starting to play on it. A title that has the traditional layout of 3 by 5 and numerous additional games to get extra prizes. The Baywatch: Although this series is already a bit old, the truth is that its slot machine is still in many casinos. A title where we will have the possibility of getting more than one interesting prize.

Conclusion

To conclude, adventure movies that find their inspiration in slots games transport us to exciting and risk-filled worlds on the big screen. Through charismatic characters and captivating plots, these stories not only entertain us, but also awaken our innate desire to explore the unknown and hunt for hidden treasures. These five films are moving proof of how the influence of gambling can lead to unforgettable cinematic narratives.