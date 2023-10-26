The Italian used car market continues to grow. Unrae has released the data relating to the trend for the month of August: there is talk of an increase in volumes of 5.5%, for a total of 293,092 registered property transfers. August thus represents the ninth consecutive month of growth of the Italian second-hand car market, contributing to an overall improvement in the data in the first eight months of this 2023, with an increase in volumes of 7.9% to 3,192,305 passages.

Net transfers

As for net transfers, up 4%, the diesel remains the preferred fuel with half of the transfers at 48.4% in the cumulative, followed by petrol at 37.2% and hybrids, fourth position for LPG, then there is methane and only lastly electric and plug hybrids -in. Regardless of the type of motorisation, exchanges between private individuals/companies in August decreased to 57.7% of all transfers of ownership, while those from operator to end customer remained at 38.6%. Lombardy, Sicily and Lazio form the podium of the regions most involved in the used vehicle market: at a national level, the share of net transfers of cars with over 10 years of seniority covers 52.2% of passes.

Minivolutions

As far as mini-transfers are concerned, the growth of which was 7.9%diesel and petrol remain in command of the preferred fuel sources despite losing a few percentage points, while the one improving its trend is methane which despite this is placed behind hybrids, finally plug-ins and pure electrics, below 1%. Declining on the other hand, the share of cars with more than 10 years of age, although still remains firmly above 40% of the total.