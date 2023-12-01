Italian sport was worried about Tathiana Garbin’s health conditions: the former champion returns to social media after the operation

All those who were and still are worried about his health conditions can breathe a first and not too loud sigh of relief Tathiana Garbin. The former tennis champion and current captain of the Italian women’s team has undergone scheduled surgery to remove a tumor. The operation, as announced by the former number 22 in the WTA rankings herself, was a success.

There’s no point in denying it. In recent weeks, thanks above all to the magnificent results achieved by the 22-year-old South Tyrolean tennis player Jannik Sinner, more and more Italians are approaching the world of tennis.

His recent performances have been exceptional ATP Finals in Turinwhich brought him one step away from the final victory, when he was only defeated by an unplayable player Novak Djokovic in the final act of the tournament.

A few days and Jannik, together with his teammates from the Italian national team, immediately made a comeback, triumphing in the legendary Davis Cupbringing back to Italy the trophy that had been missing for 47 years.

In the post-victory interviews, Sinner certainly exulted, but he also wanted to take a moment to do something special dedication to Tathiana Garbin.

Tathiana Garbin and cancer

Tathiana Garbin is a very successful former Italian tennis player who reached the 22nd world ranking position WTAtoday coach and captain of the Italian women’s team.

A few days ago, coinciding with the men’s Davis Cup, Garbin made an announcement that surprised everyone. In a long and touching letter, she explained that she had discovered she had a cancerthat she had already undergone surgery and that it would be due soon go back under the knife again.

How the operation went

Immediate and immense hug and support received by the champion. There were many messages that gave her strength to face the operation as best as possible.

Surgery which was carried out last Monday at the hospital Cisanello of Pisa, from Professor Lippolis and his team.

To explain how it went, Tathiana herself thought about it, publishing a message on her social channels this morning, after a few days of convalescence. The former champion wrote: