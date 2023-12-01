Ice hockey | Sanni Hakala’s combed opponent reacts to the devastating news of paralysis

Ice hockey player Sanni Hakala’s accident was extremely unfortunate. He said on Thursday evening that he was paralyzed from the chest down. Now Maddie Posick, who combed Hakala, reacted to the news.

HV71’s Sanni Hakala26, was running away from the Djurgården defender From Maddie Posickwhen Posick, who was left on the back side of Hakala in the skating competition, struggled to break the Finnish attacker in the Djurgården defense area.

Hakala slid at high speed towards the goal post with fatal consequences. The match was played last Friday.

The collision didn’t seem scary, but on Thursday Hakala said that she was paralyzed from the chest down as a result of the accident. In addition, the function of his arms and hands has decreased.

There was a lot of bad luck in the situation. The doctor in charge of the Finnish national ice hockey teams Niklas Lindblad said that he has never heard of such a bad situation in a similar situation.

“Yes, it requires really, really bad luck that this happens when you crash into a pole. Got as bad cards as possible. It’s been as bad as possible,” Lindblad said.

I’m struggling combing Posick has not commented on the accident. However, in the story section of his Instagram account, he had shared Hakala’s poignant update, in which she talked about her paralysis.

Posick had added a heart to the picture.

In any case, Hakala has received enormous support on social media.

“Voimia Sanni”, wrote, among others, the skiing star Krista Pärmäkoskirepresenting the HV 71 men’s team Oliver Kaskisports doctor Pippa Laukka and a trumpet player Jaakko Parkkali.

Struggling reacts to his serious injury with a positive attitude.

“Of course, this situation sucks, but I’m not afraid to face it. I don’t know what I’ll do next, but I know it’s going to be damn awesome, Hakala wrote on Instagram.”