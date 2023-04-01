The fault in the electrical line that forced the suspension of train circulation yesterday afternoon at the Chamartín-Clara Campoamor station caused delays in several trains on the high-speed line between Madrid and Murcia. In addition, the travelers of two convoys had to be transferred in the Cercanías service to the Madrid Atocha station, from where they began their route by AVE to the capital of the Region, Renfe sources informed LA VERDAD.

In the state company they indicated that this alternative transport formula was used to reduce the inconvenience to passengers, due to the cancellation of rail traffic for more than two hours

broken catenary



due to a problem in the Adif infrastructure. Specifically, there was a loss of electrical voltage in a catenary, which affected the connection lines with the Levant and with the north of Spain. The service was suspended in full operation, departing for Holy Week, which caused crowds of hundreds of people in the Chamartín lobby and at the doors of this terminal.

The trains could not enter or leave, an incident that brought chaos to a station that has been under construction for a few months. The passengers denounced through social networks the delay of all three, the lack of space and the absence of public bathrooms due to the aforementioned works. Breakage of a catenary.

Adif sources explained on Twitter that the breakdown occurred at 4:50 p.m., due to the breakage of a catenary. It was caused by a parked self-propelled train. Adif mobilized the electrification personnel to reset the voltage and divert or make possible the continuity of the convoys’ circulation. At 5:45 p.m. the voltage was recovered on tracks 19, 20 and 21 and they were working on the energization of tracks 14 and 15, which also serve high speed. At 5:47 p.m., and for security reasons, access to the station lobby was interrupted and, with it, to the boarding area.

Traffic was restored, progressively and with some delays, towards the north at 6:00 p.m. and towards Levante at 7:00 p.m.