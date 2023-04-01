The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in the Yemeni government stated that it had entered into a contract with a local company to undertake the task of lifting 22 sunken ships in the fishing port in the Tawahi district, after winning the auction announced by the Commercial Court.

The ministry stated that it had discussed with the company the arrangements related to the implementation of the process of recovering sunken ships in the port located in the Hajif region, and the plan it had developed to implement the process of recovering sunken ships in the port basin.

The Ministry stressed the importance of starting work, introducing equipment during which sunken ships will be recovered and removed from the port, adhering to the specified time period, and ensuring that these works do not affect the main course of navigation, as well as adhering to technical and environmental requirements during the work of cutting and removing sunken ships to avoid The occurrence of any pollution that harms marine life.

It also developed a preliminary plan to get rid of 12 dilapidated oil tankers located in the strategic commercial port, with the aim of converting them into artificial environments for fish, and to preserve soil erosion.

Germany had previously expressed its desire to finance the project to rehabilitate the port of Aden, provided that the United Nations Development Program undertakes the task of implementing the project, which has an estimated cost of $20 million.

The Yemeni Ministry of Water and Environment had developed a preliminary plan to get rid of rickety oil tankers near the port of Aden, and said that the disposal of rickety ships usually occurs in several ways. Including dismantling them, and reusing their structures on the beach outside the water for any purposes such as building bumpers or breakwaters, and this method is one of the oldest methods of disposing of ships.

Ships can also be reused in their original form as floating storage on the beach, or recycled, and one of the methods is also dumping them in the water to create artificial environments of coral reefs.