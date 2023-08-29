Russia has developed an FPV system for intercepting and destroying UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Specialists of the Russian Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions (CCBR) have developed an FPV system (first-person view, first-person view) for intercepting and destroying drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced by the Director General of the center Dmitry Kuzyakin, reports TASS.

The range of such interceptors will be seven kilometers, the height – two kilometers. The complex will be able to hit targets flying low, almost at the very ground.

At present, the system has already passed a series of tests at a training ground in the Moscow region, and has carried out live firing. Kuzyakin explained that the ammunition has a limited radius of destruction and will not harm ground targets.

He added that the complex is an addition to air defense systems (air defense) as a close combat tool, but does not replace them. In the future, according to the director general of the Central Design Bureau, the interceptor will be automated, but the manual mode will remain.

Earlier it was reported that Russian specialists have developed a folding reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) “Voron-75” from lightweight material – foamed polypropylene.