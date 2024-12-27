A family has filed a criminal complaint against a teacher and the management team of a public school in Mejorada del Campo (Madrid) for allegedly failing to prevent a sexual assault on a 4-year-old girl consisting of «invasive sexual touching carried out over several weeks by a partner of the same age.

The events would have occurred in a second-year Primary Education class between the end of November and the beginning of December. The fourth or fifth episode was when the girl informed her parents of what was happening, who immediately communicated it to the center, “which at first recognized the facts and then changed its version and indicated that it was tickling», they have indicated to Europa Press from the legal representation of the ICAM law firm Enmanuel Oliva.

In view of the educational center’s explanations, the little girl’s parents contacted the Madrid DAT Este Inspection, “who it took away what happened and he gave up getting involved.

This was the trigger for them to file a complaint on December 12 with the Family, Women and Minors Care Unit (UFAM) of the Coslada National Police station, revealing the alleged sexual assault that he would have suffered the minor under 4 years old in her classroom by a classmate.









The complaint states that the teacher responsible for the classes “was aware of these repeated actions by the reported minor, without effective corrective actions having been carried out, without informing the affected family(s), and resulting revealed by the minor for whom protection is requested in this complaint.

Sexual assault and threats protocol

The girl’s family has also urged the opening of the protocol for sexual assault before the school, “despite the reluctance of its management”; without any evidence so far of the expulsion or transfer of the reported minor, whose mother was also reported for death threats to the victim’s father.

The minor is currently undergoing specialized psychological treatment and is waiting for a change of school, given the rejection by the current Mejorada center of the request that the reported child he is changed groups so as not to coincide with the victimthe same sources have indicated.

Likewise, they denounce that the case has not received any treatment or evaluation by the educational or social authorities, “the actions of the Madrid DAT Este Inspection being particularly serious.” As a result of the complaint, the matter is in the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, waiting for a protective measure to be issued according to the age of the minors.

Sources from the Department of Education of the Community of Madrid consulted by Europa Press have explained that the corresponding educational inspection is supervising the measures taken by the center“among them the corresponding protocol that was opened to clarify what happened.”