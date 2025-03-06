This Thursday, Jesús Calleja has visited Ana Rosa’s program After the most incredible adventure of his life. Thus, from the set of the morning of Telecinco, the presenter has explained with great detail how his expedition to space has been.

First, Calleja recalled her mother’s concern for her new adventure and, in addition, has pointed out that the only thing that mattered to the woman was that he returned to Spain “with his head well”. In a joke, the adventurer told his mother that he had a second scheduled trip and he stayed with stone.

For her part, the presenter wanted to know how our planet looks from space, to which Jesús Calleja has replied: “It is very round. I expected to see in relief, but no. The atmosphere is similar to the gel that put you when they make an ultrasound And the sun scares because it is like a tremendous flare that you cannot even look. Now I think we don’t die, that Even if you die the energy cannot leave“

Now, the adventurer will resume your work at the head of Calleja Universe That, in its new season, it will feature guests such as Santiago Segura, David Bisbal, Belén Rueda or Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada.

In addition, Calleja has invited Ana Rosa Quintana to participate in her format, but she has rejected the proposal ensuring that she has a commitment to Telecinco to present, every day, her morning: “I have already told him that I will not go because I do daily programs And because it takes people to some sites … not. If they go to a spa … Sharks already have them here“