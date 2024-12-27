With only three sessions left to finish the year (the last of them, partial), it can be said that all the fish are sold already. Today the bags have an appointment with the last weekly closing after two consecutive days where the stock indices have remained closed due to the Christmas holidays. The futures, on this occasion, are clearly on the rise and therefore point to a final positive weekly close in a session where there are no great catalysts on the floors.

From a technical point of view, it is already difficult for the situation to change before the turn of the year. “The EuroStoxx 50 has been developing a consolidation during the last nine months very similar to that of 2023, which suggests that it is a matter of time before it manages to break upwards, for which dshould exceed the highs of the year, which are located at 5,125 points“explains Joan Cabrero, Ecotrader advisor. “Its breakup would allow for a bullish 2025 towards, at least, objectives of 5,500 points, which are the historical highs of the dotcom bubble of the year 2000, although more ambitious objectives could be considered in 5,800, which comes from projecting the extent of the last consolidation,” continues the expert.

“Operationally, we must be completely calm and not reduce exposure as long as the stock markets remain on their key supports, which in the case of the EuroStoxx 50 are at the November lows, in the 4,688 points“concludes Cabrero.

The best year for the dollar since 2015

The year 2024 will leave many headlines about market movements but, without a doubt, one will correspond to the dollar. He greenback It has had a year showing great strength, not only against the euro, but against all its peers. The Bloomberg Dollar Index, which measures its performance against a basket of the most important currencies, more than 7% is scored since January 1st and, with the last three sessions remaining, this rebound would be the largest since 2015when it reached a 9% annual appreciation.

Behind this, the explanation points to an environment macro much stronger than expected, with a labor market that is resilient and growth that remains high despite the fact that the Fed has taken interest rates to a historically high area. Inflation is controlled but has not yet reached the target, which does not allow the Fed to accelerate the rate cuts that were expected.