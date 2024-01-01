Murcia City Council has been selected to participate in the European project 'New Inherit. Innovation 4 Heritage', a program whose objective is the adaptive reuse of industrial and historical heritage for cultural activation and skills development for business purposes in the field of culture.

The Governing Board approved in its last meeting, at the proposal of the Department of Open Government, Economic Promotion and Employment, directed by Mercedes Bernabé, the acceptance of this project, for which the City Council will receive 165,632 euros, 70% financed by the European Union. Together with Murcia, they participate in this project 'New Inherit. Innovation 4 Heritage' other entities from European countries such as Germany, Belgium, Cyprus and Italy.

In this way, Murcia will gain a new space, still to be selected, for carrying out cultural activities, which will be added to the extensive network of public buildings (cultural centers, theaters, auditoriums) in which events of this type are already held.

«The implementation of this project has a triple objective. First, promote the recovery of the industrial or historical heritage of the municipality, giving some municipal space a new life with a renewed use. Second, promote cultural dynamism in the city, with a new center for carrying out activities in which priority will be given to emerging artists. Thirdly, we are committed to entrepreneurial talent in the municipality of Murcia, opening the door to the development of 'start-ups' related to the cultural and artistic industry,” explained Mercedes Bernabé.

The project will have a duration of two years. Furthermore, Murcia's participation in this European project will allow the creation of synergies with the European Urban Agenda for Culture 2030 and the new European Bauhaus, in which the City Council participates.