The Local Police of Murcia fined a driver for driving his vehicle while eating an ice cream and without hands behind the wheel. The agents stopped the van in La Alberca when they realized this situation and also after observing how the man skipped a yield sign.

In addition, upon requesting the documentation and vehicle data, the Murcia Local Police officers realized that the driver was driving without insurance, without the ITV, with the front window broken and with worn tires, for which he received different complaints due to these violations.