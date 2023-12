Maduro criticizes Milei’s economic package. | Photo: Elza Fiúza and Tomás Cuesta/Agência Brasil and EFE

This week, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Madurosaid that the economic package proposed by the president of Argentina, Javier Mileiaims to “subject the people to neoliberal packages“. The Venezuelan dictator also criticized the security protocol adopted by the Argentine government to avoid blocking streets and avenues during demonstrations.

“In Javier Milei's Argentina (…) the security doctrine is a doctrine brought from the repressive manuals of Israel, the United States, to repress and destroy the people, to subject the people to neoliberal packages, to hand over the sovereignty of countries and silence the voice of the people”, said the Venezuelan president.

Maduro compared his country's security model, “made by Venezuelans”, with that of Argentina, which, according to him, “is dictated by Washington in English”. It is not the first time that Maura has criticized the Argentine leader who took office on the 10th.

The Argentine government minimized the impact of this first street protest against the economic plan. The event brought together around 3 thousand people in Buenos Aires. Argentine authorities considered successful the application of the new security protocol to prevent the collapse of streets and highways due to the actions of protesters.

According to the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrichthere were only “minimal incidents”, including two protesters arrested and a police officer injured during protests in the capital.

After Milei's rise to power, relations between Caracas and Buenos Aires strained. The Venezuelan dictator has already said a few times that he considers Milei a representative of the “neo-Nazi right” and warned of a “tremendous threat” for the region, since – according to Maduro – the Argentine intends to promote “a colonial project throughout Latin America and the Caribbean” which includes the establishment of a “repressive, paramilitary and parapolice state” with influences from the USA and Israel.