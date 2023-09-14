The singer Carin Leon At 34 years old, he has managed to fulfill one of his greatest dreams of being immortalized with a star in the prestigious Las Vegas Walk of Fame. The performer of songs like ‘First Date’ and ‘The Huitlacoche Wedding’, exuded happiness, gratitude and joy for being part of the historic walk where the names of celebrities such as Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and Madonna meet.

Carin León made it clear that he is worthy of being in the Las Vegas Walk of Fameafter filling the area where the unveiling ceremony of his star that marks a A dream come true. In the face of such important recognition, the Mexican artist expressed his gratitude through a message that he spread on his social profiles accompanied by some photos.

‘Today I write with immense gratitude and a heart full of joy.’A dream come true: receive a star on the Las Vegas Walk of Fame’. I want to express special thanks to my parents and family. Thank you for believing in me from the beginning, for encouraging me to pursue my dreams. To all my fans and followers, thank you for your constant support and for being by my side on this incredible journey. Your love and encouragement mean the world to me,” Carin León initially commented.

Where is Carin León’s star located in Las Vegas/ Photo: Instagram @carinleonoficial

He later added words of gratitude for the members of his work team, as well as for his fans and his homeland. “I feel lucky and grateful to represent my beautiful city of Hermosillo on this great stage. It is a privilege that I will always carry in my heart. Thank you, Las Vegas, for this unique opportunity!” concluded the famous man who delighted those present. at the unveiling event with some of his songs.

“A dream come true”: Carin León unveils her star in Las Vegas, where is it located? / Photo: Instagram @carinleonoficial.

Where is Carin León’s star located in Las Vegas?

Fans of Mexican singer Carin León who visit Las Vegas, United States and want to take photos in the star that bears the name of the Mexican and even the name of their hometown, they will be able to do so in The Stripethat is, the central avenue where the main hotels of the nicknamed ‘City that never sleeps’ congregate.

The star of singer Carin León is located on The Stripe, that is, the main area of ​​Las Vegas, and at the height of the Paris hotel and the Eiffel Tower/ Photo: Instagram @carinleonoficial.

Specifically the Carin León’s star is located in front of the Paris hotel in Las Vegas. To be more clear, this hotel is the one that has a smaller scale replica of the famous Eiffel Tower, the most emblematic monument in Paris, France.

