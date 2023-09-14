The Guardia Civil arrested three young Real Madrid footballers in Mogán (Gran Canaria) for their alleged connection with the dissemination of a video of sexual content featuring a minor under 16 years of age. This was reported by several Spanish media. According to El Confidencial, the three young players, all from the Canary Islands, are accused of having subsequently spread the video to other teammates in the team chat. The intervention of the judicial authorities against them was triggered following the complaint presented on 6 September by the minor’s mother.