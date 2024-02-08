Everyone remembers who Angelina Mango's father was, but few remember how the singer died

After his performance for the Sanremo Festival 2024, Angelina Mango it is already among the first to have reached one million views on the Rai Youtube channel. Someone talks about a downhill road because of her surname and it is precisely to these people that the artist wants to demonstrate her talent and the goals that she has managed to achieve.

To those who say that I'm only here for that, I respond with facts. I'm having gigantic experiences, but they didn't happen overnight. I worked a long time to be here. I lost my father when I was 13.

Angelina Mango is the daughter of the great Pine Mangosadly passed away in 2014, when his little girl was only 13 years. The Italian singer-songwriter of the 80s, 90s and 2000s lost his life at the age of 60, just as he was doing what he loved most: singing for his audience.

On December 7, 2014, while taking part in the charity event World of Colorsat the Palaercole in Policoro, in honor of the children of Guinea Bissau, he went on stage to perform, but suddenly he accused of an illness. Pino Mango interrupted the performance and apologized to the audience, he wasn't feeling well. It was midnight. He was thus accompanied behind the scenes, where those present immediately realized his serious condition and alerted the emergency services. Unfortunately the singer is died before arriving at the hospital. She was 60 years old.

Many remember him and his most famous songsas Gold, Beautiful in summer, Like water, She will come and I will be born. The artist himself had once revealed to his wife:

What's more beautiful than dying while making music in front of people, that is, while doing the thing you love most?

And now it will be up to his daughter to show the public of the Sanremo Festival his talent and his incredible voice. Angelina Mango will make her father live through his music, because his memory is always next to her.