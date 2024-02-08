Nippon Ichi Software announced the arrival of a free demo for Bar Stella Abyss, scheduled for February 15 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

In the demo it will be possible to play the entire initial portion of the game and the first dungeon. It will be possible to transfer the saves to the full version of the game, obviously the Japanese one.

Bar Stella Abyss will be available in Japan from February 29while the western launch has not yet been confirmed by NIS America.

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu