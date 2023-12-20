A doctor will sit on the bench this Thursday at the Provincial Court of Murcia accused of causing the death of a patient with incorrect actions and of trying to hide this alleged negligence in the emergency service of the Santomera health center. The Prosecutor's Office requests that the doctor be sentenced to sentences totaling six years in prison for an alleged crime of serious recklessness resulting in death and another of document falsification. The Public Ministry also demands that the Murcia Health Service compensate the patient's wife and children – who was 47 years old at the time of death – with up to 360,000 euros.

The events for which this professional must respond this Thursday before the magistrates of the Court date back to the morning of March 12, 2017, more than six years ago. The patient arrived at the Santomera primary care emergency service (SUAP) around noon. According to the prosecutor in his provisional conclusions, he explained to the guard that he felt pain in his chest and left arm. Upon hearing these symptoms, he went to the defendant's office, who was on duty that day.

After performing an electrocardiogram, the nurse, the machine revealed that the man could be having a heart attack. After meeting with him, the doctor instructed the guard to request an ambulance to transport the patient to the Reina Sofía hospital. A few minutes later, the prosecutor says, the accused “consciously acting contrary to the lex artis changed the order” and asked the guard to cancel the request for the assistance ambulance to request another non-assistance ambulance (ANA) for transfer to the hospital. Queen Sofia.

The doctor then ordered, apparently, that she be given a blood pressure pill, a line to give her an IV, and a Lorazepan, and, “continuing her actions contrary to protocol,” she left the health center to attend an external call. The patient, according to the prosecutor, got into the ANA ambulance when he arrived and, on the trip to the hospital, he suffered a sudden fainting, hitting the dashboard. The driver decided to return to the Santomera health center and there the patient was assisted by the other medical team working that day. Despite performing resuscitation maneuvers for 45 minutes, the man ended up dying.

The death, according to the Public Ministry, generated a “tense situation” between the two doctors who were attending the center that day. The other professional accused the accused of having acted negligently, warning her that she could have problems. At that time, the prosecutor maintains, the doctor, “being aware that she had acted incorrectly,” tried to hide her negligence. The defendant supposedly made the electrocardiogram result disappear by issuing a second medical history.