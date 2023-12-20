The PlayStation Store today updated with over 5,000 offers between games and DLC for PS5 and PS4, cataloged among the promotions “January Discounts”. This is certainly an excellent opportunity to recover valid titles by taking advantage of greedy price cuts, including many of the most important releases of 2023, such as Alan Wake 2, Final Fantasy 16, Baldur's Gate 3 and Resident Evil 4, just to name a few .

Valid until 00:59 Italian on 6 January 2024, the PlayStation Store offers include, among others, Resident Evil 4 Remake at the price of 30.09 euros, with a substantial discount of 57% compared to normal. In view of the release of Rebirth, the promotion on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is also interesting, offered at 18.99 euros on PS5 with a 62% discount.

The excellent Remnant 2, however, is offered with a 40% discount at the inviting price of 29.99 euros, while the evergreen Elden Ring can be yours for 35.99 euros. Among the promotions there are also the popular EA Sports FC 24 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, available for 31.99 euros and 55.99 euros respectively.