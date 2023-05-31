The 18-year-old fell into the water and was never found

A dinghy capsizes during a rafting descent with some students on a field trip and a girl disappears into the waters. The accident happened along the Lao river in Laino Borgo in the province of Cosenza. The eighteen year old Denise Galata di Rizziconi was on a field trip with his linguistic high school class Joseph Rechichi of Polistena (Reggio Calabra) and was dragged by the current.

dinghy capsizes with kids on a trip — The boys were on a trip together with motor education teachers, in the Pollino National Park. In the morning of May 30th after a hike, they had decided to try the rafting down the Lao River which was born in Basilicata and crosses Calabria. The good weather had accompanied the entire excursion and there were no signs of a climate change. So the students rented rubber dinghies and the necessary equipment and took to the water with the aim of reaching the mouth and experiencing the thrill of rafting.

the accident — Of course the investigations are currently underway but, from the first reconstructions reported by Corriere della Sera, it seems that the various guides had given all the necessary reassurances, despite the flooding of the river after the rains of the last few days. According to the testimonies the water would have pushed one of the rafts towards the boulders causing it to overturn. Four boys on board ended up in the water saved by life jackets. Denise, on the other hand, was in a second dinghy which was overturned by the violence of the waterway. The girl tried to cling to the side ropes but she was overwhelmed by the river and disappeared from sight of her companions. Only one other boy was slightly injured.

the dinghy capsizes and a girl disappears — A guide aboard another dinghy sounded the alarm and within a short time a helicopter of the Gioia del Colle Air Force intervened as well as the technicians of the mountain rescue of Calabria. The searches will continue throughout the night but, as the hours go by, the hopes of finding her alive diminish. The vice president of the high school Tonia Bongiovanni to The Republic he said he was anxious about the girl's fate, emphasizing that it was not the first time that the school had organized recreational and educational activities of this type "nothing had ever happened". Even the operators who deal with rafting along the Lao river with the participation of thousands of people, underline that nothing like this had ever happened before.