The Minister of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Courts, Félix Bolaños, assured this Friday in his 2024 balance sheet that parliamentary stability is “beyond any doubt” thanks to “dialogue, which is the hallmark of the Government”. And he has also stressed that the assessment made by the leader of the Popular Party is “for crying out loud” because it was full of “falsehoods, lies and insults.” Alberto Núñez Feijóo, among other things, had pointed out minutes before that “the Government does not know how long the legislature will last nor does it have the capacity or votes to guarantee the Budgets.”

While the minister boasts that the central government has approved “25 laws” in 2024“more than any autonomous government, including those with an absolute majority”, the PP maintains that “2024 is the year in which the vast majority of citizens cannot say that any of the problems that existed in January have been resolved in December.”

In Bolaños’ opinion, the problem is that Feijóo and Isabel Díaz Ayuso “have competed to see who could make a more delusional and extremist assessment.” The minister has boasted that the Executive strengthens the Welfare State while The opposition “does not want Spain to do well.” Faced with criticism from the leader of the PP, who assures that “half the Government of Spain is directly or indirectly involved in a judicial case”, Bolaños has assured that the work of the Executive “to normalize the Judiciary” is also “beyond all doubt “.

The head of Justice has defended that “the balance in regulatory production is positive” and has praised the laws approved in 2024, which contribute “to political normalization in Catalonia”, to “economic growth” and to support those affected by DANA. “In a very divided Parliament, Our hallmark is dialogue and that means that we are capable of governing: What does Mr. Feijóo think that communities governed by his party with an absolute majority have approved half of the laws or a third?” Minister Bolaños questioned in his appearance. “The country,” the minister declared, ” live a sweet moment.”

A “great year” for justice in Spain

As Minister of Justice, Bolaños has indicated that 2024 has been a “great year.” Firstly, for the “institutional normalization of the Judiciary”, he pointed out in reference to the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), which was reached after five years thanks to an agreement with the Popular Party. But beyond the renewal of the judges’ government, Bolaños has pointed out that this has been “the year of the great transformation of justice.” Thus, he has praised the “structural reforms” that the Government is undertaking in search of “digital, agile, fast, close justice, with a social vocation.”

In this sense, the minister has highlighted the approval of the decree law on the digitalization of justice, by which many administrative procedures in the field of courts begin to be carried out electronically.” And he has also referred to “the law of efficiency in the public service of justice that in a few days will be published in the BOE.” Likewise, Bolaños has assured that in 2025 the reform of the Criminal Procedure Law (LeCrim) will be approved, a promise he already made at the beginning of last year.

Already during question time, the minister assured that he does not feel “any concern” about the judicial proceedings that affect the president’s wife, Begoña Gómez, the former minister José Luis Ábalos or the state attorney general, Álvaro García Ortiz. “Have no doubt that the truth will prevail and the question will be who has to apologize to honest people who are being unfairly tarnished.”

In this sense, the minister has assured that the “ultra-right” associations are “perverting the spirit of the popular accusation”, in reference to the organizations and parties involved in the causes that affect the Government’s environment. In Bolaños’ opinion, what these accusations want “is to persecute progressive people and their families.” On the other hand, Bolaños has assured that the text of the amnesty law is “very clear” and has expressed hope that “the appeals will lead to the full application” of the law.