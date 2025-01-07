It seems that we are increasingly aware of the importance of a healthy eating. Families and consumers know it, as they are getting used to looking at labels more before filling the pantry, and producers from all areas know it, who in recent years have made an effort to introduce more ‘eco’ proposals to their product catalogues. ‘ or to change their traditional recipes to be healthier.

In this sense, there are multiple studies that have investigated the effects of those foods with less nutritional properties and that, often, they are the most consumed and there is little doubt about it. Regardless of what experts say about ultra-processed food, the truth is that in practice many end up using the assortment of prepared dishes that many supermarkets have.

And, whether salads, vegetable creams, lasagna or croquettes, these types of products are the food of many employees or students, who barely have time to cook. Aware of them, many companies have perfected recipes so that they are more reminiscent of a homemade dish and so that they are healthier.

The Mercadona tortilla

There are many examples on the market but one of the ones that has caused the most ‘shock’ in recent times is the new tortilla that Mercadona has incorporated into its dishes. Specifically, it is the one sold in the ‘Ready to eat’ section, which has a wide assortment of dishes with fresh and pre-cooked products that seek to offer healthier dishes that are more reminiscent of homemade recipes. There you can find whole or portioned potato tortillas (with or without onion) and zucchini.









Many of the users who have tried it highlight that it is especially juicy and tasty. Recently, and upon seeing such success, a Canarian registered dietitian, the ‘tiktoker’ @fransusin_ (who has more than 101,000 followers) wanted to evaluate this dish on his channel and the video has already accumulated more than 28,000 views.

«They are not bad ingredients», Fran begins with half a portion of a potato and onion omelette in her hand, before starting to tell the cons she sees about the product. “Things I don’t like: that the onion is fried in sunflower oil and that it has sodium benzoate,” continues the Canarian nutritionist. Regarding this additive, he explains that in high doses it is toxic and that it can create intolerance in people with an allergy to salicylic acid.”

Furthermore, Fran highlights that the benzoate Together with a typical additive in some dishes (which this tortilla does not have) such as E300 (known as ascorbic acid) “it can generate carcinogenic hydrocarbons.” “So if it is for occasional consumption, perfect, but don’t eat it daily,” the dietitian concludes his brief assessment.