For about ten years now, Takata has been at the center of more or less serious vicissitudes connected to its airbags. In 2013, a series of accidents with serious injuries to people caused by its safety devices forced the company to to call back 3.6 million cars, while other defects caused the NHTSA to recall over 42 million cars from the US market, for what is still today the greatest appeal in the history of the American country. Despite having entered bankruptcy proceedings seven years ago, Takata continues to be in the eye of the storm.

Takata in the crosshairs again

It is also so these days, especially after that Ford And Mazda have issued warnings to drivers of some vehicles still affected by defective Takata airbags and inflators that could cause potentially serious or fatal injuries, Reuters reported, explaining that the NHTSA has long warned that the devices could explode in the affected vehicles, sending sharp metal fragments flying potentially deadly and risk hitting the driver or passengers.

Notices from Ford and Mazda

As for the latest warnings, Ford urged drivers of affected vehicles to contact dealers immediately for repairs: the recall includes specific models of vehicles such as the Ranger pickup, the Mustang and GT sports cars, the Fusion sedan and some SUVs, including the popular Edge. The Blue Oval brand said that approximately 765,600 inflators in its vehicles, including approximately 374,300 in the United States, continue to be affected globally.

BMW also involved

Regarding Mazdainstead, it is estimated that around 83,000 of the Japanese brand’s vehicles in the United States were affected: among the various models also the crossover CX-7 and the sporty RX8. In this sense, it is worth mentioning the fact that in July alone also BMW was forced to recall approximately 394,000 vehicles in the United States for the same problem.