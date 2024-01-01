Times: London and European countries want to prolong the conflict in Ukraine until 2025

The UK and European countries want to prolong the conflict in Ukraine until at least 2025. How writes Times, citing a source in the British government, this is necessary to restart the European defense industry in order to continue to help the Ukrainian authorities, regardless of the position of the United States, where presidential elections will be held in 2024.

“2024 will not bring great operational success. A major breakthrough is unlikely,” a British government source told the newspaper, referring to the possibility of Russia or Ukraine achieving a turning point in the conflict.

Against the backdrop of this forecast, European countries intend to increase their production capacity in the military-industrial complex, so that in the future they do not depend on the results of the US presidential elections. However, at the moment, London cannot offer anything to Kyiv, since the kingdom has depleted its arms reserves. In this regard, the UK is asking Germany and unnamed other countries to ensure the provision of military assistance and weapons to Ukraine.

One of the points of London's military assistance to Kyiv is Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles. With the help of such missiles (and their clone SCALP), the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack Russian targets outside the Northern Military District zone, in particular in Crimea and Sevastopol.

Previously, the United States allocated Ukraine the last package of military assistance worth $250 million in 2023. Kyiv hopes to provide a much larger volume of funds, which will also cover the needs of the social sector, otherwise pensions and salaries of public sector employees may be at risk.