carry a balanced diet and healthy is one of the fundamental pillars to enjoy good health. For this reason, today, many people turn to calorie counting as a tool to keep more rigorous monitoring of your daily intake. However, this method, although useful, can be confusing and lead to errors if not done correctly. In that sense, Danielle, an American dietician known on social media as ‘danielle_the_dietitian’, has revealed, through a TikTok video, one of the most common mistakes in this area and how we can avoid it.

“There is a lot of confusion right now about the weight of cooked versus raw food, whether you should monitor it cooked or raw… So I hope to clarify that for you today,” Danielle begins by explaining. To illustrate her explanation, the content creator uses a practical example: “I’m going to show you an example using brown rice.”

According to details, one of the most common problems lies in the misinterpretation what we do about the food labels: “The label showing the nutritional value almost always shows the data for raw foods, unless, of course, otherwise indicated.”

Then specify the values: “A quarter cup or 45 grams of brown rice provides 32 grams of net carbohydrates.” And he clarifies: “Remember that net carbohydrates are just total carbohydrates minus fiber.”









“The first thing I will do is weigh 45 grams of brown rice and I will weigh it in grams, I am not going to use the cup because, as we all know, weighing in grams is much more precise,” he points out and, after showing the scale with the exact amount He adds: “I’m going to cook it according to the instructions on the package and then we’ll weigh it again.”

Weigh raw or cooked food?

While waiting for the rice to cook, the dietitian confesses her preference regarding the dilemma of whether to weigh raw or cooked foods: “I always recommend that my clients weigh their cooked foods. This is because it is much easier to prepare the meal on Sunday and make a bunch of chicken, rice, pasta… and then weigh it during the week based on the proportion we need.

Furthermore, he insists on the importance of paying attention when add information in applications that we use to count calories: «The key is that in the calorie counting application you use you also select cooked food. “If you are eating cooked brown rice you should make sure you choose cooked brown rice in the app.”

The difference in nutritional values

When the rice finishes cooking, Danielle weighs the amount obtained again: «143 grams of cooked brown rice. Rice typically triples its weight when cooked. “There were 45 grams uncooked and now there are 143 cooked.”

Finally, the nutritionist shows the difference in the nutritional values ​​that would be obtained if these precautions are not taken: «When I add the 143 grams of cooked rice in my application I get 34 grams of carbohydrates, that is why it is so important to add the cooked version. If I added 143 grams of uncooked brown rice it would give me about 104 grams of carbohydrates.