A man has been sentenced by the First Section of the Provincial Court of Malaga to a total sentence of twenty years in prison for sexually assaulting four minors, aged between 5 and 14 years, all of them members of his family.

The defendant, who has been convicted of four continuous crimes of sexual abuse, will have to compensate each of the victims with 3,000 euros, as civil liabilityfor the moral damage caused, according to the sentence.

Besides You are prohibited from approaching less than 500 meters and communicate with the minors by any means or procedure for a period of six years and supervised release, also for six years, to be fulfilled after the execution of the custodial sentences.

The court highlights on the legal basis that the minors did not present any motive of hatred, resentment or revenge; On the contrary, His previous relationships were perfectly normal and those of an uncle and his nieces.. Furthermore, they have not incurred contradictions, doubts or hesitation, despite their discomfort and nervousness at the time of the trial.

In the summers of 2010 to 2012

The magistrates point out that despite the years that have passed, The girls have recounted the different episodes and they have argued that they did not say anything out of shame and fear and that they had not even talked about the issue among themselves.

The defendant during the trial He did not recognize the facts and only admitted to having played with them, throwing them into the pool and expressly denying all attacks and having violated their sexual freedom.

The events go back to the summer seasons from 2010 to 2012 usually when the minors were playing in the pool and also on one occasion with one of them, when the uncle asked one of his nieces to go to his bedroom with the excuse of showing her a collection of lighters.