Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

The Education, Culture, Media and Youth Affairs Committee of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah visited the House of Wisdom in the city of Sharjah as part of its plan for the first regular session of the eleventh legislative term, and held its meeting to complete its plan to set the most important indicators of its work to enhance the performance of the educational, cultural, media and sports sectors in the emirate.

Sheikha Ali Al-Naqbi, Chairwoman of the Committee, visited from the Committee, and was attended by Dr. Ahmed Saleh Al-Naqbi, Committee Rapporteur, Kaltham Saif Al-Taniji, Sheikha Khalfan Al-Dhaneen Al-Naqbi, Moza Maadhad Bin Huwaiden, and from the General Secretariat of the Council, Hoda Al-Hammadi, Secretary of the Committee, and Islam Al-Shiwi. Media expert.

During the visit, the committee was briefed on the contents of the House of Wisdom, which embodies the latest model for future libraries in the world, and toured its wide corridors, and moved between the “Composition… Science and Creativity” exhibition, which highlights rare holdings of historical Islamic manuscripts that highlight the pioneering role of Muslim scholars. In the past, in preserving human civilization and cognitive sciences, in the fields of astronomy, medicine, engineering, mathematics, and zoology.

The committee learned about the latest books and toured around the building, looking at the huge library it contains, which includes thousands of books in various cultural, literary and cognitive fields.

The committee examined the roles of the House of Wisdom and the goals for which it was established, as it provides a new concept of reading, knowledge, learning and social interaction between all groups, ages and nationalities in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The committee praised the House of Wisdom and its vital role in establishing new dimensions of culture and cognitive activity and promoting reading in a way that achieves the vision and aspirations of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in making Sharjah an incubator city for culture and knowledge and building entities that support reading between generations.

The committee then held a meeting during its presence at the House of Wisdom and discussed its various plans and visions in support of the cultural and educational project that Sharjah abounds with, in addition to its communication with national universities and its interest in educational, heritage and sports aspects.

The committee decided to visit entities affiliated with the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, including Sajaya Girls of Sharjah, Youth of Sharjah, and Children of Sharjah, during the next week, and learn about their various efforts and programs.