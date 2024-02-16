Despite not going through the best football moment, the America club faces Date 7 of the Liga MX from the top of the table and with a guaranteed pass to the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.
After coming back and winning at Real Esteli 2-0 in the Sports City StadiumAndré Jardine's team could undergo some changes to balance its squad this weekend, when they visit the Club Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium.
It is worth remembering that this is a complicated week for those of Coapasince they not only had a game in the middle of the week in the Concacafbut after the game against the Tuzoson Wednesday they will have to receive Mazatlan in the CDMX.
The forced withdrawal of America to face Pachuca be Diego Valdeswho also missed the second leg vs. Real Estelisince his injury could last up to two weeks, a little longer than projected after the victory against Lion, in which he ended with some discomfort.
Additionally, Kevin Alvarez could return to the starting eleven, who recovered from other physical discomforts and entered for the second half of the last game against Real Estelí, where he entered as a substitute instead of Sebastian Caceres.
Kevin aims to be a starter and regain his football rhythm, as well as Luis Fuentes and Javairo Dilrosunthe latter with the possibility of debuting from the starting eleven with América.
Taking this into account, the possible eleven of the America to play against Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium is:
Luis Malagón; Kevin AlvarezSebastián Cáceres, Igor Lichnovsky, Luis Fuentes; Jonathan Dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo; Javairo DilrosunJulián Quiñones, Brian Rodríguez; Ilian Hernandez.
It is possible that Henry Martín surprises and begins the commitment in Pachuca; However, everything indicates that Ilian Hernández will once again have a starting opportunity, since he will also face his former team.
