A defender is the fastest footballer in 2023

One of the most important qualities of a footballer is speed. This gives him a plus compared to other players. The portal speedsdb published the new ranking of the fastest soccer players in the world today.

That portal has a database with a total of 4710 football players and many more are added every day. According to everyfutbol.coa few weeks ago announced the ‘top 30’ of the fastest in this new year 2023.

To consolidate that list, speedsdb took into consideration the maximum speed of the footballers during the 2022 matches.

The list is headed by the Dutch Sven Botman, defender of Newcastle United. This player has a total speed of 39.21 kilometers per hour. After him, completing the podium are the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez (38 k/h) from Liverpool and the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé (37.9 k/h) from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, it should be noted that in the ‘top 15’ of the fastest footballers in the world, forwards are the majority. Up to 10 attackers appear in the top positions of the ranking. The list is completed by three defenders and two midfielders.

These are the fastest

1. Sven Botman (Newcastle United Defender) 39.21 Kilometers per hour.

2. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool FC Forward) 38.00 Kilometers per hour.

3. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain Forward). 37.90 Kilometers per hour.

4. Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea FC Forward) 36.63 Kilometers per hour.

5. Ousmane Dembélé (FC Barcelona Forward) 36.60 Kilometers per hour.

6. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers Forward) 36.60 Kilometers per hour.

7. Rafael Leao (AC Milan Forward) 36.50 Kilometers per hour.

8. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid Midfielder) 36.30 Kilometers per hour.

9. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich Defender) 36.21 Kilometers per hour.

10. Nuno Tavares (Defense of Olympique de Marseille) 36.21 Kilometers per hour.

11. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United Forward) 36.20 Kilometers per hour.

12. Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund Forward) 36.10 Kilometers per hour.

13. Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen Forward) 36.10 Kilometers per hour.

14. Eerling Haaland (Manchester City Striker) 36.04 Kilometers per hour.

15. Rafael Fernandes (SL Benfica Midfielder) 35.90 Kilometers per hour.

