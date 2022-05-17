Today, the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department issued a decision banning camping on public beaches without issuing another decision or obtaining a permit from the Municipality Department to allocate camping sites.

The municipality explained that camping in the public beaches resulted in distorting the general appearance of the Emirate due to the tent owners closing the entire beaches, encroaching on public properties, and not giving beachgoers an opportunity to enjoy the public places, as this category allocates and closes the coastal area.

She added that there is no decision or permit allowing camping on the coastal beaches, noting that community members must abide by the instructions issued to avoid exposure to violations, legal accountability and cooperation to preserve the general landscape of the emirate, as the coasts are considered an outlet for all members of society and attractive areas for tourists and should not be infringed and closed By any means, and if you have any questions about this, please contact the call center at 800661



