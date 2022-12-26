Al Dhafra Region (Al Ittihad)

Within the competitions of the Liwa International Festival 2023, on the twelfth day of the festival, the activities of the Liwa Loti Circuit will be launched in one of the exciting races for cars in this category, organized by the Liwa Sports Club and in cooperation with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. The competition is divided into two categories, turbo and without turbo.

The competition will start on a race track dedicated to these cars in terms of the curves and terrain that have been modified in the track, and each car will start separately in order to try to break the number and reach the highest rate in finishing the track or track. The chance to make two attempts, from which the best timing is chosen.

The organizing committee set important conditions for the participants, which were clarified and viewed through the electronic registration in advance of the competition, as well as giving the various regulations and laws for the racing categories, public safety conditions, and the limits of modifications allocated to each category.

The contestant, Rashid Mubarak Al Qamzi, who participates in the stock category without a turbo, confirmed that terrifying competitions and events await the participants from one season to another, given that they are held in an area that includes many championships and sports. To enter and compete with our peers in these categories, the organization is above the norm and all the elements are in place in order to present a complete competitive panel.

And through the sand show competitions for cars on Mereb Dunes, which concluded yesterday evening, the champions scored strong numbers in the show, which collected 91 cars in the different categories of the show. Secondly, Saeed Al-Nuaimi from the UAE also scored 169 points, a point behind the first, and the Saudi Abdul Rahman Al-Safi came in third place with 164 points. Abdullah Al-Khazeem with 154 points, and thirdly Ahmed bin Ali Al-Hamad with 146 points. In the V8 category, the podium was also Saudi, as Abdul Rahman Youssef Al-Arini came in first place with 194 points, and Abdul Aziz Muhammad came second with 182 points, and thirdly Muhammad Abdulaziz Al-Farihdi with 178 points.

On the other hand, and through a painting at the summit of beauty, the professional parachutists team participated in the activities of the Liwa International Festival by jumping from a distance of 12 thousand feet in a dazzling and striking display of the flags of the Emirates.

The painting, in which the professional team participated in coordination with the Liwa Sports Club, achieved great admiration for the hill goers, especially since the show was done by wing suit led by jumper Ahmed Al-Shehhi.

This participation is the first for the professional team in a terrifying sky. For his part, Ahmed Al-Shehhi, the leader of the group, thanked the Liwa Sports Club and the Air Wing Department at the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police for the speedy coordination and work to share this event within the various terrifying activities. Al-Shehhi recorded his great admiration for the multiple tournaments that The Liwa Festival is witnessing it throughout this period, stressing that this is one of the successful means in attracting young people and professionals to participate in car races through clear legal frameworks and regulations. He said: We noticed the great diversity of sports in Mereb, and also the primary interest in security and safety factors, which creates an ideal environment for competitors and participants.

And the professional team participated in presenting the exciting show, Ahmed Al-Shehhi, Hasher bin Subaih Al-Falasi, Abdul Rahman Al-Maamari, Mansour Al-Mazroui, Muhammad Al-Ghazali, and the Brazilian Vitor Beniasi, a group that participates through various events and activities in the Emirates through the show breaks that it offers in jumping From a great distance in front of the crowd.