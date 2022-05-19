Sinaloa.- Given the lack of food due to the low season in the production of products from the basic basket and to continue contributing to the support of families in various municipalities of Sinaloa, the Culiacan Food Bank begins bean collection for the second edition of the A Day to Share campaign.

The main objective of this second edition is to reach the 10 tons of beanswhich will serve as a complement to the food packages in the basic basket provided by the bank to more than 12,000 families in the state of Sinaloa.

According to the Director of Strategic Alliances of the Food Bank, María Fernanda Ángulo, this campaign consists of the alliance with companies that have been joining the collection of kilos of beans among its collaborators or with its own resources.

“Let everyone join in donating with the kilos of beans they can, in favor of those who have the least,” said Fernanda Angulo.

Likewise, he explained that at the moment there are around 33 Culiacan companies that have joined the campaign and that they will be in charge of collecting donations in kind for the campaign.

He added that this campaign will culminate on June 17 with a recreational event at the Aquatic Park, where citizens will be able to donate kilos of beans to join the Program and thus continue supporting the families of the municipalities of Culiacán, Cosala, Navolato, Badiraguato and Elota.

Finally, he commented that companies or citizens who wish to join this campaign and contribute either their donation in kind or financially can go directly to the Food Bank located in the Mercado de Abastos or communicate through the institute’s social networks.