Mortal Kombat 11 and injustice 2 They have been two of the most acclaimed fighting games of recent years. All fans of NetherRealm’s work want to see a continuation of these titles. Although it seems that the announcement of Mortal Kombat 12 and injustice 3 could happen at any time, Ed Boon, creative director of these series, he only limits himself to issuing messages that only increase the speculations of the fans.

Boon recently put out a couple of tweets, where he mentions being flattered by the love the Mortal Kombat and Injustice series have received over the last few years, and has issued a message, quite cryptic, about the future of the two properties. This is what he mentioned:

“We REALLY appreciate that 2 of our games have anticipation for future installments… and we wish we could be everything everywhere at once. But someone would have to give us the keys to the multiverse first. Yeah, that WAS a bit (unintentionally) cryptic. I was basically saying that (at the moment) we can’t work on all the games we’d like to do at the same time.”

Yea, that WAS kind of (unintentionally) kryptic 😂 I was basically saying that (at the moment) we can’t work on every game we’d like to make all at the same time. 🥰 — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 17, 2022

Although Boon has tried to be as enigmatic as possible, his new message hints that he is already working on a new installment for at least one of the series. What is it about? Surely the creative director is referring to Mortal Kombat 12, which, according to multiple rumors, could already be in development. In this way, it seems that Injustice fans will have to keep waiting for a third game.

With Summer Game Fest just a few weeks away, hopefully next month we will finally have news about the future of Mortal Kombat or Injustice. On related topics, a NetherRealm producer has leaked Mortal Kombat 12. Similarly, Mortal Kombat will have a new movie.

Editor’s note:

It’s about time a new Mortal Kombat or Injustice game was available. With Street Fighter 6 on the way and The King of Fighter XV already in our hands, we are facing the beginning of a new generation for fighting games, and Ed Boon can not miss this party.

Via: Ed Boon