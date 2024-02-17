Amanda seemed to have a normal and perfect life, with an excellent job, a wonderful husband who told her he loved her, with an enviable house on the beach. But she kept a secret: her husband, whom she admired and adored, was actually a violent and abusive human being. When she Amanda met Raúl, he seemed to be a perfect man and exemplary, kind and attentive to her, and to those who treated Amanda. He made her feel like she was his number one woman and she showed her off to others.

One day, Raúl quit his job and decided to leave with Amanda and move to another city. As soon as they settled in his new home, Raúl decided to buy a couple of weapons. Maybe that was a subliminal message that he would have to alert Amanda to. Three days before her church wedding, Raúl argued strongly with her and the first things were presented. physical attacks: He grabbed her by the neck and threw her against a wall. Raúl felt remorse and Amanda believed him. She thought he was just stressed, that it was an isolated act and that they were going to live happily ever after.

During the Honeymoon he attacked her again twice. Thus time passed, and during two and a half years of marriage, the attacks were frequent at least twice a week. The most curious thing about this relationship is that Amanda mentioned that he wasn't that bad, it was just that sometimes he got stressed at work and came home overwhelmed and that's why he reacted that way, and if sometimes he yelled at her or pushed her away In a strong way, it was because he lived those actions in his parents' house. Amanda always said that those bad guys violent moments that her husband only expressed them when something really bothered him, but then it went away.

It was February 14, yes, the day that love is celebrated, when Amanda was helped by her neighbors and taken to a clinic, where she was treated by the strong blows that he had received from Raúl.

That was the last day he “celebrated” alongside that monster. On a daily basis, we have all heard testimonies and news about the treatment that some women receive from their partners. It is also true that this treatment is not always produced exclusively by them, but also by other close members of their family.

Every time one appears murdered or injured woman In the hands of her husband, we all shudder, but it is also true that we ask ourselves “why does she let him do that to her?”

We all agree that generally the woman is the victim and the husband is the aggressor, but when we criticize the victim for having endured that situation, what we are doing is attacking her again, re-victimizing her, we are turning her into an victim.

What people don't know is that it is extremely dangerous to leave a toxic and abusive relationship. According to statistical data, they point out, 70 percent of deaths from domestic violence occur after the victim leaves the abuser.

