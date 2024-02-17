Correspondent's Comment | Navalny's death during the presidential election shows Russia's increased self-confidence

In the Russian presidential election, there are no alternatives for dissidents, even though there is a demand for change. Navalny's death darkened the outlook of the opposition even more, writes HS Moscow correspondent Jenni Jeskanen.

Moscow

in Moscow it has felt as if a heavy blanket had been thrown over the earth.

News opposition politician To Alexei Navalny of death in the run-up to the presidential election on Friday only reinforced the oppressive feeling.

Navalny survived or was allowed to survive in prison for three years. Exactly one month from now, on March 17, Russia will vote for the president.

You could imagine the election campaign going on at its most intense, but this is not the case.

The sitting president has refused election debates. Elections have been allowed Vladimir Putin in addition, three other politicians are running for office, but not a single one of their election ads has caught my eye in the street photo.

In a Moscow suburb, in the middle of a four-lane highway, I've seen one of Putin's election ads. The image of the Kremlin and the text “Russia, Putin, 2024” are printed on it.

When democracy was considered to be the biggest winner of the Finnish presidential election, in the eastern neighbor, the opposite drama is about to happen.

in Russia there has been a clearly more confident atmosphere this year than before. It is more certain of achieving its own goals in the war of aggression that has been going on for two years.

In Ukraine, Russian forces are currently taking control of the small town of Avdijivka, which is considered their biggest victory in some time, although strategically the capture of the city is of little importance.

On the home front, the nitpicking of Navalny during the presidential election also speaks of Russia's increased self-confidence. Everything is possible for the state without greater sanctions.

The future prospects of the dissidents became even darker when the fragmented and quarrelsome opposition no longer has a clear leader.

In the last presidential election, six years ago, Navalnyi still ran for office, but the authorities blocked his candidacy. This year, the same fate was experienced by those who demanded an end to the war Boris Nadezhdin.

The war-weary citizens seemed genuinely excited about him. It is a sign that there is a demand for change in Russia. Navalny's forces had also urged Russians to support Nadezhdin.

In the previous elections, Putin still had seven opponents, this year only three. The biggest change in the past six years is Russia's attack on Ukraine.

To the same at the time when the news of Navalny's death spread to the media, Putin visited the Konar machine-building plant in Chelyabinsk, surrounded by photographers.

In Moscow, an advertisement for the presidential election was attached to the notice board downstairs in my house, inviting Russians to vote electronically.

“Millions” of prizes are up for grabs for online voters. The prize is “guaranteed” for the elderly, young people and those who vote electronically for the first time.

For example, there are free tickets to the amusement park for parents of families with children. Casting your vote in the presidential election has no more meaning than that.

Alternatives have been suppressed, and the election result cemented in advance.

A Russian man in his thirties described to me on Friday that Muscovites are “non-political”.

“Six years ago, everyone voted as a joke [liberaalidemokraattisen puolueen ehdokasta Vladimir] Zhirinovsky“, he said.

It's different now. There is nothing funny about this election, this Russia.