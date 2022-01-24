And the British newspaper, “The Sun”, stated that with the lifting of restrictions imposed to confront “Omicron” across England, experts warned the public of new symptoms.

It could mean that they have a milder new mutated strain.

She explained that 20 exhibitors of the mild “Omicron” mutant have been observed in the British public, which means that it may be a bit confusing to know when the test can be carried out.

However, experts say that one particular symptom can warn a person about his infection with the virus before a positive test result appears.

The symptom is a sore throat, as it is the first symptom that you feel when you become infected, and therefore it is preferable to stay at home in this case and take the necessary examinations.

According to the Commissioner of Public Health in the American city of Chicago, Alison Arwady, sore throat is the most common symptom to predict a positive “Covid-19” test.

This means that you have to stay at home, if you have this symptom.