This Thursday morning presents significant delays throughout the Bilbao Metro network due to a broken down convoy between Casco Viejo and Abando.

Thus, travelers have had to be evacuated from the train in the middle of rush hour and report that a strong smell of smoke is being produced in the Metro facilities.

Metro Bilbao reports that as a result of this incident, the entire network is experiencing delays. Previously he commented that “due to a breakdown in a unit, slight delays on L1 towards Plentzia.”

? ? Atzerapen orokorrak dauzkagu sare osoan matxuragatik. Barkatu eragozpenak. ? ? Generalized delays throughout the network due to a unit failure. Sorry for the inconvenience. — metro bilbao (@metrobilbaoeus) December 12, 2024