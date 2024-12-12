This Thursday morning presents significant delays throughout the Bilbao Metro network due to a broken down convoy between Casco Viejo and Abando.
Thus, travelers have had to be evacuated from the train in the middle of rush hour and report that a strong smell of smoke is being produced in the Metro facilities.
Metro Bilbao reports that as a result of this incident, the entire network is experiencing delays. Previously he commented that “due to a breakdown in a unit, slight delays on L1 towards Plentzia.”
? ? Atzerapen orokorrak dauzkagu sare osoan matxuragatik. Barkatu eragozpenak.
? ? Generalized delays throughout the network due to a unit failure. Sorry for the inconvenience.
